UP: Man held for killing wife

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife during a birthday party, a senior police official said here on Saturday.

The accused, Naresh Kashyap, was married to Vanshika (22) but they often had heated arguments, police said.

On Friday night, Naresh reached his in-laws house, wished his mother-in-law on her birthday and took Vanshika to a room on the first floor, slit her throat and escaped, ACP Kotwali Anshu Jain said. An FIR was registered against the accused at the Vijay Nagar police station, he said.

When Vanshika did not come back to the party and calls to her mobile phone remained unanswered, her family members went upstairs and found her lying in a pool of blood. They immediately rushed her to the district government hospital, where she was declared brought dead, Jain said. The accused was arrested on Saturday, the ACP said.

