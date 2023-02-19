Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:47 IST
Former foreign secretary Shringla asks civil servants to focus on improving people's lives
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has called upon civil servants to focus on improving people's lives, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory session of a capacity building programme for civil servants of the Maldives and officers of Jammu and Kashmir, Shringla emphasised the need for accelerated and inclusive development for a resilient growth and stressed the importance of technology in transforming the lives of citizens.

Shringla, who is also the chief coordinator for India's G-20 presidency, called for creating a conceptual framework to meet the needs and expectations of people and work for the holistic development of the region and countries.

He also highlighted the importance of building relationships and creating an enabling environment among countries by forging partnerships.

Shringla highlighted the achievements of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged all participants to strive to work wholeheartedly to bring change and make people's lives better.

The capacity building programme, which was attended by 25 civil servants from the Maldives and 38 civil servants from Jammu and Kashmir, was held at Mussoorie and New Delhi. Such events are flagship programmes of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an autonomous institution of the Government of India.

In his keynote address, NCGG Director General Bharat Lal highlighted the meaningful collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and the NCGG to build the capacities of civil servants of various developing countries.

He stressed on the role of civil servants in providing people-centric governance to improve the quality of life.

Lal also highlighted how Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh ensured that civil servants of Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states are provided opportunities to attend high-quality training programmes.

He stressed on the roles of civil servants, especially in providing people-centric governance and creating an enabling environment to have a transformational impact on people.

The idea is that governance is inclusive, free from any kind of discrimination, where no individual is left out, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He also said that the present government has sought to give a new outlook to governance in the last eight-nine years with a focus on people and their needs.

In the context of Jammu and Kashmir, Lal discussed the importance of working to build the nation and urged participants to translate the vision of Prime Minister Modi on good governance into tangible actions.

He explained how the focus is on sharing the practical aspects of governance, to work with speed and scale, and be accountable to citizens and address their grievances proactively.

During these programmes, civil servants of the Maldives and Jammu and Kashmir interacted with domain experts on diverse topics such as innovation & entrepreneurship, communication strategies, poverty elimination, inclusive development, Jal Jeevan Mission, decentralised municipal solid waste management and digital India.

The participants were also taken for exposure visits to Indian Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Amrit Udyan.

