Heroin worth around Rs 20 lakh seized, one arrested in Mizoram
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-02-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 23:53 IST
Heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh was seized and one person was arrested along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle, it said.
Heroin concealed in small pouches was found and the driver was arrested, it said.
