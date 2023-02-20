Rheinmetall chief expects Gepard munitions for Ukraine air defence ready by July

Rheinmetall AG expects 20 combat-ready Marder fighting vehicles to be ready to be sent to Ukraine by the end of March, and munitions for Gepard air defence to be ready by July, its chief executive Armin Papperger said on Monday.

At the same press briefing, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he wanted Germany to expand its defence production capacity quickly.

Shares in Rheinmetall rose earlier on Monday after the German armsmaker's talks with Ukraine's foreign minister on future tank supplies.

