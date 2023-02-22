Japan signs USD1.4m grant with UNDP to support Zimbabwe’s electoral process

The Government of Japan has signed a US$ 1.4 million (JPY 200 million) grant with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support Zimbabwe’s electoral process through the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Capacity Building Project (ZIM-ECO2). The project will be implemented by UNDP in collaboration with UNESCO and UN Women.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is an independent institution established in terms of Section 238 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe; which is responsible for the management and administration of Zimbabwe's electoral processes.

Japan’s continued assistance will strengthen the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission efforts to hold inclusive and credible elections as per their Constitutional mandate. Specifically, this grant will be invested in inclusive voter education, promoting women’s participation in the electoral process, and to increase access for people with disabilities.

H.E Japanesse Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr. Satoshi Tanaka commended ZEC and the United Nations (UN) for the work done under ZIM-ECO1 and the continued collaboration ahead of the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe.

“The upcoming 2023 Harmonised Elections are a vital opportunity for all Zimbabweans to shape their future. I look forward to further improvements to the electoral process through the ZIM-ECO2 project, so that these elections are even more inclusive, credible, and peaceful. I especially hope that women and people with disabilities will have confidence that they can and should cast their votes”, said Ambassador Satoshi Tanaka.

The UN Resident Coordinator for Zimbabwe, Mr Edward Kallon commended the partnership between the UN and Japan for making efforts to strengthen Zimbabwe’s electoral capacities.

“The signing goes beyond the financial contribution. It is an affirmation of the strong partnership to support the electoral process in Zimbabwe. A partnership to which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is central”, said Mr Edward Kallon at the signing ceremony.

Acknowledging the support from the Japanese Government, the Deputy Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Honourable Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said “This financial support will assist the Commission to fulfil its constitutional mandate which is critical in consolidating democracy in the country.”

The ZIM-ECO 2 project builds on the gains of the ZIM-ECO1 project which sought to strengthen ZEC’s institutional capacity with a focus on providing technical assistance on developing a new voter registration system; capacitating ZEC, especially its information services and voter registration departments; embarking on robust voter education campaign; reaching out to electoral stakeholders and building their trust in the electoral process and making the election system sustainable.

The signing event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (MoFAIT), the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, UN Heads of agencies Prof. Lidia Arthur Brito (UNESCO), Ms Verity Nyagah (UNDP interim Resident Representative) and Ms. Fatou Aminata Lo (UN Women).