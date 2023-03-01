Left Menu

Russia says no need for regular dialogue with US about suspended nuclear treaty - Ifax

Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to "communicate and exchange information" with the United States over the New START nuclear arms treaty but there was no need for regular dialogue on the issue.

President Vladimir Putin said last week he was suspending the treaty, the last remaining pact between the two countries that limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy.

 

