Russia says no need for regular dialogue with US about suspended nuclear treaty - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:34 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to "communicate and exchange information" with the United States over the New START nuclear arms treaty but there was no need for regular dialogue on the issue.
President Vladimir Putin said last week he was suspending the treaty, the last remaining pact between the two countries that limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia accepts children forced to flee from Ukraine - Moscow's embassy to United States
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow reports battlefield advances
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow reports battlefield advances
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow reports advances in Luhansk
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow reports advances in Luhansk