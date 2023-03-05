BCI urges Rajasthan CM to make law on protection of lawyers, families

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to expedite framing of a law on protection of lawyers and their families amid a boycott by state lawyers against the murder of a lawyer in Jodhpur, and demand for an Advocate Protection Act.

In a statement on Saturday, the apex bar body directed the Rajasthan State Bar Council to ensure that the lawyers strike in the state, which has been going on since February 19, is called off.

The advocates initially announced an indefinite boycott of judicial work and later gave the call to hold a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Jaipur. They have been asking government advocates also not to appear in courts.

A lawyer was reportedly stabbed to death in Jodhpur last month.

The BCI, in pursuance of the March 2 order of the Rajasthan High Court, has contacted state bar leaders, including secretaries of High Court Bar Associations at Jodhpur and Jaipur, and came out with the statement urging the “Chief Minister...to expedite the matter of passing the proposed Act for protection of advocates and their families.” “The Council requests and directs the State Bar Council of Rajasthan to take appropriate measures and to ensure that the strike/boycott is called off before 9th March, 2023. The State Bar Council shall take all effective measures to implement the aforesaid direction; and it shall forward its report to the Secretary, Bar Council of India latest by the evening of 8th March, 2023, so that Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan could be made acquainted with the latest developments,” the BCI said in a statement.

The BCI said it had realised the need for an effective law for protection of lives and properties of advocates and their family members and had already submitted a draft legislation of the Advocates Protection Law to the Union Ministry of Law in 2021 which is still pending.

“The Council resolves to send a reminder requesting the Union Minister of Law and Justice for taking an early decision in this regard,” it said.

