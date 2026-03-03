Deadly Hotel Shooting Shakes Rajasthan

A tragic shooting incident disrupted the calm of Rajasthan's Churu district as armed assailants opened fire inside a local hotel, killing the owner and critically injuring three others. Police reported that the attack occurred late Monday in the Bidasar area.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot openly condemned the incident, asserting it has profoundly unsettled the state and pointing to a breakdown of law and order. Gehlot highlighted a series of brutal murders, underscoring an urgent need for governance improvement.

Sources indicate that the deceased, Hotel owner Maniram Manda, may have been involved in a rivalry linked to the liquor trade. The police have sealed the hotel and increased security in the area as investigations continue.