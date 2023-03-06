Left Menu

Foxconn says it will be in close contact with K'taka govt regarding manufacturing project near B'luru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 19:47 IST
Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) on Monday said it will be in ''close contact'' with the Karnataka government to take forward and ensure the ''successful grounding'' of its manufacturing project near Bengaluru.

Hon Hai Precision Industry chairman Young Liu, who was recently in the city, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn is the contract manufacturer for Apple's iPhones.

The letter has gained significance, amid media reports about Foxconn having denied that it had ''entered into any binding, definitive agreements,'' following the reports saying it was planning new investments in the country.

''My team will be in close contact with your team to take this forward and ensure successful grounding of ''Project Elephant'' in Bengaluru. I am confident that this project will lay a strong foundation for our other multiple plans, spanning mechanical/precision machinery, electric vehicle, IC design & semiconductor segments to consider your State as a potential investment destination,'' Liu said.

Thanking the Chief Minister and his government for making his visit to Bengaluru a ''big success'', he said, ''Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and senior officials made a presentation on three key pillars essential for making ''Project Elephant'' a grand success. It was great to note the infrastructure readiness timelines, Government of Karnataka's support for skilling and talent acquisition and the availability of social infrastructure around the region where the plot is earmarked for the project.'' The Chief Minister had held discussions with Liu and his team in Bengaluru on March 3.

Foxconn had also signed a ''Letter of Intent'' with the government of Karnataka, expressing intent to establish a manufacturing facility in over 300 acre land parcel at an industrial area near Doddaballapura within a period of five years.

The proposed years of investment is said to be 2023-27 and the proposed employment to be 1 lakh, according to LoI, which further said that the Karnataka government would facilitate Foxconn to obtain necessary permissions, registration, approvals, clearances and incentives from the concerned departments of the State as per prevailing policies, rules and regulations.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister's office in a tweet had said, ''...the meeting was followed by signing of MoU with the company to invest in the State. 300 acre land has been identified near Bangalore airport and it is expected to create 1 lakh jobs.''

