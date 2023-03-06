Jharkhand: 12-year-old girl, her brother drown in pond

A 12-year-old girl and her brother drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Maganpur in Ichak police station area of the district, they said.

Six-year-old Sourav Kumar was drowning when he went to the pond to take a bath, and on seeing that, his sister Suman Kumari jumped in to save him but she also drowned.

Doctors declared them brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

