Jharkhand: 12-year-old girl, her brother drown in pond

A 12-year-old girl and her brother drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.
The incident happened in Maganpur in Ichak police station area of the district, they said.
Six-year-old Sourav Kumar was drowning when he went to the pond to take a bath, and on seeing that, his sister Suman Kumari jumped in to save him but she also drowned.
Doctors declared them brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
