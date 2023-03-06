Left Menu

Four hurt in clash between two groups at Gurugram club

Four hurt in clash between two groups at Gurugram club
Four men, including a bouncer, were injured in a clash between two groups at an MG Road club, police have said.

According to the complaint lodged by a local bar operator, the club's bouncers allegedly assaulted him, his friend and personal security officer in the early hours of Sunday. Pankaj Sachdeva, a resident of Sector 7 in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, was returning from the Big Shot, a club in MG Road, after a party. He was accompanied by his friend Ashwini Sharma.

After paying the bill and walking out of the club around 5.30 am, the club's bouncers and others alleged started to thrash them, Sachdeva alleged. ''When I called my PSO (personal security officer) Naveen for help, he was also beaten up by the accused. We all three were seriously injured and had to be admitted to the hospital. I recognized one of the accused, whose name is Sanksham,'' he said in his complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against against Sanksham and other bouncers under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station. ''The complainant also operates a bar in Sector 29. Big Shot operator Devender accused them of attempting to mislead the staff and trying to break them away from his club. ''A club bouncer, identified as Praveen, was injured in the clash and we are waiting for his complaint. We have sought CCTV footage from the club and action will be taken according to law after verifying the facts,'' said Balram, the MG Road police outpost in-charge.

