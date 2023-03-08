Left Menu

Three killed in Bihar as mortar shell falls outside Army firing range

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 08-03-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three villagers were killed in Gaya district of Bihar when an Army mortar shell fell and exploded well outside the firing range in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Ashish Bharti said the incident took place in Gularved village, falling under Barachatti police station area, where six people got injured when the mortar shell fell and burst.

All of them were rushed to the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in the town where three of the injured villagers, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment.

The remaining three, including two women, are in a critical condition, the SSP said, adding that a police team has been sent to the site of incident for investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

