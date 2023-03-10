Left Menu

Nagaland to hold urban local bodies polls after 2 decades

However, on March 9, 2022, representatives from across the Naga society unanimously agreed that elections to ULBs should be held with 33 per cent reservation for women.The SEC also said with the announcement of the election programme, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the municipal and town council areas going to polls.

The State Election Commission of Nagaland has announced it will hold polls to 39 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) after almost two decades on May 16, with 33 per cent reservation of seats for women. The newly formed Nagaland Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during its first meeting on Tuesday, had deliberated on the conduct of the ULB elections by May this year with 33 per cent women reservation as directed by the Supreme Court.

Notifying the poll programme, State Election Commissioner (SEC) T Mhabemo Yanthan said filing of nominations will start on April 3 and end on April 10. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 12 and April 13, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Votes will be counted on May 19.

ULB elections in the state have been long overdue as the last polls were held in 2004. Since then, elections were not conducted over the issue of the "unresolved" Naga peace talks, and reservation for women, which several tribal bodies opposed, asserting that it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed under Article 371(A) of the Constitution. However, on March 9, 2022, representatives from across the Naga society unanimously agreed that elections to ULBs should be held with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The SEC also said with the announcement of the election programme, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the municipal and town council areas going to polls.

