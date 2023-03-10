Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.
De Croo said he called upon regional governments to apply the same rules.
