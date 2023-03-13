Left Menu

Russia's Patrushev doubts pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream

Updated: 13-03-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:13 IST
Nikolai Patrushev Image Credit: Wikipedia
One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Monday that he doubts that the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up by a pro-Ukrainian group, and said that Moscow still does not know who exactly was behind it, Interfax reported.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Ukraine had gained nothing from the destruction of the pipelines.

German and United States media have reported that the U.S. intelligence community believes that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind the September explosions that badly the pipelines. Russia has called the incident a terrorist attack, and suggested that Western countries were behind it.

