Delhi Police records statements of man, woman seen engaging in scuffle in social media video

The Delhi Police has recorded the statements of a man and a woman seen getting into a scuffle in a video circulated on social media, a senior official said on Sunday. The video that was shared widely showed a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a cab. The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Saturday near Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, the official said, adding that the cab was traced first to Gurugram. The car, which had a Haryana registration number, is from Gurugram's Ratan Vihar area. A police team was sent there in connection with the incident, the official said, adding that the vehicle and the driver had been traced. In a statement issued earlier, the police had said that the cab was booked through Uber but later clarified that it was inadvertently mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said after receiving information about the incident, a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation initiated.

Based on the number of the vehicle, the owner was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gurugram where multiple teams were sent, he said.

After reaching Deepak's residence, the police found that he had sold the vehicle to one Lakhan, who in turn had sold it to one Vinod. Vinod had then sold the vehicle to another man, Harish, who sold it to the current owner Shailender, the police said.

''When Shailender, a cab driver, was traced this morning, he told the police that on Saturday, a woman and her two male friends had booked the car from Rohini for Vikaspuri. ''On the way, an argument took place between the woman and her friends over some personal matter due to which the woman got down from the car at Mangolpuri traffic signal. Immediately, her male friend got down and physically assaulted her and pushed her inside the car, as seen in the video,'' the official said.

Based on the transaction made through Paytm and details of vehicle booking, the mobile number of the woman and one of the two men were traced, he said.

''During inquiry, the duo said an argument broke out between them over some personal matter that escalated and so she got down the car and he forcefully pushed her inside,'' the official added.

Their statements have been recorded. The woman's statement has also been recorded with a counsellor and medical assistance provided, Singh said. The woman works as an accountant and her male friend has a flour mill.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the video and assured strict action. Terming it a serious matter, the women's panel has issued the notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), seeking a copy of the FIR, details of the accused arrested in the matter and a detailed action taken report.

The panel has asked the police to submit the details by March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)