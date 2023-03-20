Left Menu

Pak court directs Lahore police chief to decide security for Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s 92nd death anniversary

A Pakistani court on Monday directed the Lahore police chief to decide an application by Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation of Pakistan seeking fool-proof security for an event to mark the 92nd death anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.The Lahore High Court issued the direction on the of the foundations chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:49 IST
The Lahore High Court issued the direction on the of the foundation's chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi. Singh was hanged at Fawara Chowk, Shadman Lahore on March 23, 1931. The petitioner's counsel Advocate Khalid Zaman Khan told the court that the government and the police had not decided its applications for the provision of a fool-proof security to the event being held on March 23. "Every year the foundation observes the death anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter. In the prevailing circumstances, we need a fool proof security for the event," he said and requested the court to issue a direction to Punjab police to provide security in accordance with law. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh disposed of the petition and directed the Lahore police chief to decide the application of the petitioner strictly in accordance with law. To rename the Shadman Chowk after the name of Singh, who was hanged along Rajguru and Sukhdev Dev, had been a long time demand of the foundation. Religious extremists, including Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa, are opposed to the suggestion and had held protests earlier in this regard.

