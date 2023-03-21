Man booked by Nagpur cops for circulating posts with references to Gadkari
The Nagpur police on Monday said their cyber cell has registered a case against a person who allegedly posted offensive comments on social media which had references to Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
According to the police, the accused, Dattatray Joshi, made certain references to Gadkari in the posts which were circulated on WhatsApp.
On learning about this, Gadkari's office, through Twitter, urged the cyber police to register a case.
A representative of the senior BJP leader's office in Nagpur later filed a complaint with the police and demanded strict action against the person who made the posts viral.
Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against the accused, the police added.
