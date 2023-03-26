China implements effective solutions to development challenges - state planner
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 08:16 IST
China's economic development faces challenges and it is implementing effective solutions to solve them, the head of the state planner said on Sunday.
China will strengthen coordination of fiscal, monetary, employment, industrial, consumption and other policies, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a China Development Forum in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement