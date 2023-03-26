Left Menu

Members of Mewat-based gang held for burglary in Delhi

The IMEI of all the stolen mobile phones were changed and then sold in nearby areas to commit online frauds, he added.Police recovered three cars used in the commission of the crime and two stolen mobile phones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:07 IST
Members of Mewat-based gang held for burglary in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three men of a Mewat-based gang who were allegedly involved in more than 20 cases of mobile showroom burglary across the national capital in the last four months alone, officials said here on Sunday.

With the arrest of Aalim (27), Salman (38) and the alleged kingpin Hasam (42), all based in Nuh, Haryana, police claimed to have worked out 13 such cases, they said.

The gang members were involved in breaking and uprooting mobile stores in Delhi and have committed more than 20 incidents of mobile store burglary in the last four months, police said.

The matter came to light after a burglary incident was reported in the Delhi Cantt area. All the mobile phones in the store were stolen, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, their team gathered all the details about incidents that occurred in Delhi in the last few months and analysed CCTV footage.

During the investigation, inputs were received that members of the Mewat-based gang were actively involved in incidents of theft in mobile showrooms and used cars in different incidents.

Using manual and technical surveillance, all three accused were arrested in the case from different areas, he said.

''During interrogation, the gang members disclosed that they along with their associates were involved in such incidents and mainly target JIO showrooms since they had many mobile phones in their stores. After breaking the shops, they used to sell the stolen mobiles to Bharatpur, Kama, Rajasthan at a good price. The IMEI of all the stolen mobile phones were changed and then sold in nearby areas to commit online frauds,'' he added.

Police recovered three cars used in the commission of the crime and two stolen mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023