Left Menu

Maha: Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:08 IST
Maha: Jewellery store staffer absconds with Rs 45 lakh in Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man employed at a jewellery store allegedly decamped with Rs 45 lakh cash in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered an offence under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt for the accused, senior inspector A B Honmane of MFC police station said.

The owner of a jewellery store in Kalyan town had given his employee Rs 45 lakh cash to be deposited in the bank on Saturday. But when there was no sign of the accused, a complaint was lodged, he said.

A police team has left for Rajasthan in search of the accused, as it is suspected that he might fled to his hometown Jalore, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023