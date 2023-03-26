Left Menu

Fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Manipur's Thoubal

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:29 IST
Fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Manipur's Thoubal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A fake liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Manipur's Thoubal district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Khongjam area and seized a huge quantity of fake Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), they said.

''Empty bottles and materials used in packaging were also recovered,'' said Senior Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam.

The fake liquors were made by concocting chemicals, he said.

Police are on the lookout for the owner of the house, Bobo Singh, and have detained two members of his family for questioning, he added.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

