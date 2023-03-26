Geopolitics Dialogue in Udaipur: Eminent speakers discuss India's role in changing world order

Brainstorming sessions on security, economic and diplomatic roadmap for India to navigate geopolitical shifts were held during a three-day annual conference of think tank 'Usanas Foundation' here.

During the second annual conference, 'Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue', the speakers reflected upon how India will play a significant role in the new world order by virtue of its civilisational strength, encapsulating the broad nature of geopolitical challenges which India needs to overcome in order to reclaim its rightful place of leadership in the changing world order. The conference on the theme of 'India's Role in the Changing World Order' was held from March 23 to 25, which was co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The first female President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar Kitarović, highlighted the European Union's position in the Russia-Ukraine war and spoke about India's role in the changing world order while Ambassador of Israel Naor Gilon spoke about strengthening civilisational connections and cementing the strategic partnership between India and Israel.

Former Assistant Secretary General, UN, Lakshmi Puri underlined how India has managed to maintain moral clarity on the Russia-Ukraine war and is adequately positioned to act as a mediator in resolving it, according to a release.

Similarly, Mohammed Maliki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to India, spoke about India-Morocco relations and the evolution of strategic partnership. Ambassador of Greece to India Dimitrios Ioannou highlighted how the world looks at India.

Cleo Paskal, senior Fellow of the Washington-based Foundation For Defense of Democracies, gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting China's penetration in the strategic Solomon Islands.

In the conference, Clifford Smith, Washington Project Director at the Middle East Forum, shared his views on how global propaganda is taking shape in the US and how it is shaping perceptions in the society.

Delhi's former lieutenant governor Tejendra Khanna highlighted how governments and societies should live in a harmonious manner in a highly diverse world.

"The conference was aimed at taking discussions on security challenges beyond Delhi as these affect every citizen of India," Abhinav Pandya, Founder and CEO, Usanas Foundation, said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)