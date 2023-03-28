Umesh Pal murder case: SC dismisses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection in UP police custody

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed jailed former MP and alleged gangster Atiq Ahmad's plea seeking protection during his custody with the Uttar Pradesh police in the Umesh Pal murder case.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi granted Ahmad liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court for protection after he claimed his life is under threat while being in the custody of UP police.

Since he is in judicial custody, the Uttar Pradesh state machinery will take care of his protection in case of threat to his life, the court said, refusing to record the former Samajwadi Party MP's counsel's vehement requests that his life is under threat.

''It is not a case where this court is going to interfere. Liberty granted to move appropriate application before the High Court. Whatever is the process prescribed under law will be followed,'' the bench said.

At the outset, Ahmad's counsel said there is serious threat to his life while in police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case.

''I am not shying away from any custody or police interrogation in the case but what I want is grant me protection as there is serious threat to my life,'' he said.

The bench, however, dismissed his plea.

The top court was hearing a plea of Ahmad seeking protection and claiming that he and his family have been falsely ''roped in'' as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in a shooting on February 24.

In his plea, Ahmad, who was earlier lodged at the Ahmedabad central jail in Gujarat pursuant to apex court's direction, has referred to the statement made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the floor of the assembly to ''completely ruin and destroy'' him and claimed there is a ''genuine and perceptible threat'' to his and his family members' lives.

Ahmed has also sought directions to ensure that no physical or bodily injury or harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.

