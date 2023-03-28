SC restrains authorities from demolishing temporary shelters for homeless in Delhi without its permission

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained authorities concerned, including Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Police and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), from demolishing temporary shelters for the homeless in the national capital without getting its permission.

A bench comprising justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Data passed the order while hearing a matter related to three temporary shelters at Geeta Ghat, built for the special category of the homeless such as individuals afflicted with TB, orthopaedic disabilities and mental health conditions.

''Having regard to these circumstances, the DUSIB, Delhi Police and DDA and all other authorities operating in NCTD are hereby directed not to demolish the three shelters operating presently at Geeta Ghat and any other temporary shelter without approaching this court,'' the bench ordered.

The bench, which had initially passed its order in respect to three shelters, was then told by advocate Prashant Bhushan that there were more than 111 temporary shelters existing in Delhi-NCR, and added ''any other temporary shelter'' in its order.

The bench further directed the DUSIB to work out and present a plan within the next six weeks about the creation of alternative shelters instead of those demolished at the behest of Delhi police, DDA or any other agency.

The apex court was hearing an application filed against the demolition of night shelters at Sarai Kale Khan allegedly without providing any alternate accommodation.

During the hearing, the bench noted from the affidavit of the DUSIB that it has demolished eight more temporary shelters while the petition was pending and that the authorities have no proposal to put up any fresh temporary shelters instead of those demolished.

The bench, meanwhile, referred to the report submitted by a committee headed by former high court judge Kailash Gambhir, appointed by the Supreme Court, which claimed that various night shelters, both permanent and temporary, lack the basic facilities such as sufficient lockers, lights, provisions for blankets and sheets, vector control, proper ventilation, provisions for first aid kits, mattress, bed, pillows, kitchen facilities and drinking water.

