Over 9.79 lakh vacant posts in govt, maximum of 2.93 lakh in railways: Centre

Over 9.79 lakh vacancies exist in different central government departments, including a highest of 2.93 lakh in railways, as on March 1, 2021, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.He said the occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:02 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
He said the occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government. ''Government has already issued instructions to all ministries/departments for timely filling up of the unfilled posts. Rozgar melas being organised by government of India are expected to act as catalyst in further employment generation,'' he said in a written reply.

Besides railways, there were 2.64 lakh vacant posts in defence (civil), 1.43 lakh in home, 90,050 in posts, 80,243 in revenue, 25,934 in Indian audit and accounts department, and 9,460 in atomic energy department among others, Singh said, citing the annual report of the department of expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

