Germany replaces chief of defence procurement agency following criticism - sources

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will replace the head of the country's military procurement agency after long-standing criticism that procedures for the purchase of weapons and equipment are ineffective and taking far too long, defence sources said. The vice-president of the procurement agency, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, has been chosen to replace the current chief Gabriele Korb, two defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pistorius, who took office in January, aims to accelerate arms procurement and ramp up ammunitions supplies in the long term after a year of arms donations to Ukraine has depleted German military stocks.

