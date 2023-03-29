Left Menu

Germany replaces chief of defence procurement agency following criticism - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:45 IST
Germany replaces chief of defence procurement agency following criticism - sources
Boris Pistorius Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will replace the head of the country's military procurement agency after long-standing criticism that procedures for the purchase of weapons and equipment are ineffective and taking far too long, defence sources said. The vice-president of the procurement agency, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, has been chosen to replace the current chief Gabriele Korb, two defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pistorius, who took office in January, aims to accelerate arms procurement and ramp up ammunitions supplies in the long term after a year of arms donations to Ukraine has depleted German military stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023