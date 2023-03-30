Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine hits city inside Russian-controlled territory

Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said evening, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a battle that has lasted several months. DIPLOMACY, NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MILITARY AID

* The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited Ukraine's embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Wednesday and said he was putting aside plans for a security zone around the facility so he could propose specific protection measures acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit, the Associated Press reported.

* Ukraine's authorities suggested the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine. * Russia said it had begun exercises with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system and several thousand of troops in what is likely to be seen as another attempt by Moscow to show off its nuclear strength.

* The United States has informed Russia it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces, describing the change as a response to Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty. * Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Moscow was committed to preventing nuclear war and military confrontation between nuclear-armed states, TASS news agency reported.

* Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said. ON THE BATTLEFIELD

* The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group acknowledged on Wednesday that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side. * Russian forces are moving forward in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut despite fierce resistance and have almost taken full control of a metals plant there, the Russian-installed leader in the region said.

* Russian forces trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka in recent days have made only marginal gains despite heavy losses in armoured vehicles, including a tank regiment, Britain's Ministry of Defence said. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

IN-DEPTH STORIES * SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet * SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader

