Maha: Jeweller robbed of Rs 2.08 cr in gold, cash

A jeweller was robbed of Rs 2.08 crore worth of gold and cash in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on March 28 when the victim was travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai and his bus halted at a food court along the expressway, he said.

''He realised some time later that gold worth Rs 2.03 crore and Rs 5.15 lakh cash was missing from his bag. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' Assistant Inspector Rakesh Kadam of Khopoli police station said.

