Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD signs contract with BEL for 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for Navy
- Country:
- India
The defence ministry on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, officials said.
The Lynx-U2 system is a naval gun fire control system designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amid sea clutter as well as air or surface targets, the government said in a statement.
The ministry signed a contract with BEL, Bengaluru for ''procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy {Indian - IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Rs 1
- 700
- Navy
- Lynx-U2
- Bharat Electronics Limited
- The Lynx-U2
ALSO READ
Mauritius PM Jugnauth lauds interoperability between Indian Navy, Mauritian National Coast Guard
"Old-age pension coverage increased to Rs 1500": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
TN govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for TASMAC employee killed in Sivaganga
Four held for duping people of Rs 1 cr through fake websites
LIC sells 2 pc stake in NMDC between December and March, garners over Rs 700 crore