Left Menu

'Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics'

By providing financial support, the private sector can help fund research and development of new drugs, diagnostic tools, and medical technologies, thereby improving the quality of healthcare services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:06 IST
'Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics'
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Enterprises Ltd. in collaboration with Care Health Insurance Ltd and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital organized a conclave on the eve of World Health Day. Themed Indian Perspective on Covid and Post Covid, the conclave witnessed participation from eminent speakers including corporate leaders, policymakers, and healthcare professionals. At the conclave, esteemed speakers highlighted how different sections of society and the government have contributed towards a collective fight against the pandemic.

On the occasion, Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, of Religare Enterprises Ltd said, ''It is important for the country and the rest of the world to plan for a resilient and sustainable future. In this light, private healthcare providers can introduce new technologies and techniques to improve the quality of care and reduce costs. By providing financial support, the private sector can help fund research and development of new drugs, diagnostic tools, and medical technologies, thereby improving the quality of healthcare services. It would immensely help the underserved populations around the world.'' ''During the pandemic, Religare Group was at the forefront of delivering relief and assistance to the most affected sections of society. It is my belief that the private sector can help by devising financial solutions that provide early-stage startups, especially social enterprises in the healthcare sector, with easy and quick access to inexpensive funds.'' Dr. Martin Schalling, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Medical Genetics and Chair of Swedish Mental Health Fund, Department Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska Institute, Sweden said, ''Funding of innovative healthcare solutions such as medical digital tools can help us prepare and tackle pandemics in the future. India's strength within the information technology space could be one such example. We also stand to benefit from exploring traditional Indian medicine in terms of searching for novel treatments.'' The conclave began with the opening remarks of Dr. Shri Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, Former Union Minister for Home Affairs, Human Resource Development, Science & Technology & Ocean Development, Government of India, and Former President of Bharatiya Janata Party. Other eminent speakers included Shri Dattatreya Hosabale Ji, General Secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shri Sunil Ambekar Ji, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, VSM, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) & Sr. Col Comdt., India, Swami Shri Chidanand Saraswati Ji, President, and Spiritual Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, India, Shri Rakesh Asthanaji-Former Commissioner of Delhi Police, Former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Former Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau, Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Special Director – CBI and Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman – Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Eminent speakers also debunked some myths surrounding the pandemic and discussed long Covid, its repercussions, and vaccination strategies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023