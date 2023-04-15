Jodhpur: Woman's body found hanging from ceiling fan, family alleges murder

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room here, police said on Saturday.

However, the family of Renu Meena (32), who hailed from Kota and was posted as a nurse at the Radiology Department of MDM Hospital for the past three years, alleged she was murdered by a male nurse who stayed in a room near hers and hanged her body to make it look like a suicide.

Station House Officer (SHO), Shastri Nagar, Jogendra Singh said the police received information on Friday night that a nurse had committed suicide in her room.

''When we reached the spot, the woman's body was lying on a bed,'' he said, adding post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board.

Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. No injury mark was found on her body and no suicide note was found in her room, Singh said.

According to preliminary investigation, Meena was administered some psychotropic injections before she died, the police said.

The woman's family members, however, alleged she was killed by a male nurse and he later hanged her body from the fan to make it look like a suicide.

The male nurse claimed he broke a wall to enter Meena's room as he suspected something wasn't right and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

He claimed he immediately took her body down and informed the hospital staff and police about the incident.

A case has been filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Meena's family members and an investigation is underway, the police said.

