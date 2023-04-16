Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist

Israel's government on Saturday rebuffed an outlook downgrade on the country from credit ratings agency Moody's, while tens of thousands of Israelis returned to the streets to protest against a planned overhaul of the country's judiciary. Moody's report issued on Friday marks the latest warning about a potential economic backlash to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legislative push.

Sudan clashes kill at least 25 in power struggle between army, paramilitaries

Clashes between Sudan's main paramilitary group and the armed forces on Saturday killed at least 25 people, a doctors' group said, in an apparent struggle for control amid the country's halting moves toward elections after a military coup.

The Sudanese Doctors' Union said 183 people were wounded in fighting between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). It was unclear whether the victims were civilians.

As Putin signs new law on draft, Russia says spring call-up is running as planned

Russia's regular spring military draft campaign is proceeding as scheduled and there are no plans to send out mass electronic notices under a new system just signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, a top official said on Saturday. The announcement by Colonel Andrei Biryukov, an official in an armed forces department responsible for the draft, appeared aimed at quelling speculation that Russia may quickly use the new system to launch another mass call-up for the war in Ukraine.

Video shows N. Mexico police were at wrong house seconds before killing homeowner

New Mexico police officers realized they were at the wrong address just moments before the front door opened and they fatally shot the armed homeowner, then exchanged gunfire with his wife, according to newly released body camera video of the April 5 shooting. Robert Dotson, 52, was killed by police in Farmington, New Mexico, on April 5, after officers responding to a domestic violence report arrived at the wrong house.

Japan PM Kishida unhurt in 'smoke bomb' scare, resumes campaigning

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan on Saturday. Kishida took cover after a loud explosion was heard while police subdued a man at the scene, Japanese media footage showed. A police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident, the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing Wakayama prefectural police.

Gang clash leaves at least 12 dead in Ecuador prison

At least 12 inmates were killed in an Ecuadorian jail amid a new clash between gangs, the SNAI prison agency said on Saturday, in the latest chapter in the South American nation's prison violence. The confrontation occurred on Friday in the prison known as La Penitenciaría, in the city of Guayaquil, one of the country's most dangerous.

Eleven killed in Russian strike, Ukraine rescue teams sift through wreckage

Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing 11 people, wounding 21 and reducing parts of apartment blocks to a tangled mess of metal and concrete. Eleven people were killed and 21 wounded, Ukrainian public braodcaster Suspilne reported on Saturday, citing regional emergency services.

Sudan's Hemedti carved route to power by crushing Darfur revolt

Sudan's General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, rose from lowly beginnings to head a widely feared Arab militia that crushed a revolt in Darfur, winning him influence and eventually a role as the country's second most powerful man, and one of its richest.On Saturday, fighting erupted between his Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which were militias in Darfur before they became a paramilitary force, and the military. Hemedti has played a prominent role in his country's turbulent politics for 10 years, helping topple his one-time benefactor President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and later quashing protests by Sudanese seeking democracy.

Vast military procession to mark King Charles' coronation

Around 5,000 members of the British armed forces will participate in the coronation of King Charles next month, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries to form one of the largest ceremonial military operations in decades. Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony resplendent with pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.

War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says

War over Taiwan would bring about a "global catastrophe" that China would find it hard to bear, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), William Lai, said on Saturday. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island this month, expressing its anger at a meeting in Los Angeles between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

