Maha: Man booked for molesting and threatening teenage girl

A man allegedly molested his sisters teenage female friend when she was asleep at her house in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Thursday.The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case of molestation against the accused, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:26 IST
Maha: Man booked for molesting and threatening teenage girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A man allegedly molested his sister's teenage female friend when she was asleep at her house in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case of molestation against the accused, he said. ''The girl, who is around 17-years-old, was sleeping at her home with her family members at night. Due to the rising temperature, they had kept the main door of the house open to let in fresh air. Around 4 am, the accused entered their house and molested the victim by touching her inappropriately,'' an official of Bhoiwada police station said.

When she got up, he threatened her saying that if she revealed it to anyone, she will have to face dire consequences, he said. The accused is the brother of the victim's friend, the police said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him.

