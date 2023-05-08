Priyanka Gandhi slams KCR-led Telangana govt for bearing witness to 8,000 farmer suicides in state since 2014

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Telangana government of failing to fulfil the aspirations of people with the requirement of water, funds and jobs not being provided to them so far even as the state witnessed suicides of 8,000 farmers since 2014 when the party came to power.

Attacking the BRS government in a public meeting here, she alleged that only those who are close to the ruling party are getting jobs, water and funds.

''(Around) 8,000 farmers committed suicide from 2014. Every day on an average approximately three farmers committed suicide,'' she charged.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, she said the dispensation thinks that Telangana is their ''jagir (estate) and they are the new Jagirdars (estate owning class)''.

At the event, the Congress released 'Youth Declaration', a commitment to the youth of Telangana, if the party comes to power in the state, in the presence of Vadra.

