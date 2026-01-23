Left Menu

Danantara Indonesia Targets $14 Billion Investment Surge in 2025

Danantara Indonesia, a sovereign wealth fund, plans to invest up to $14 billion in 2025. Launched by President Prabowo Subianto, the fund focuses on economic transformation. It aims to improve governance, enhance credibility, and invest in major sectors, allocating funds across public and private markets, with emphasis on renewable energy and infrastructure.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danantara Indonesia, a sovereign wealth fund initiated by President Prabowo Subianto, has ambitious investment plans for 2025, targeting a $14 billion deployment in strategic sectors. The Chief Investment Officer, Pandu Patria Sjahrir, disclosed this during the World Economic Forum, highlighting the fund's commitment to economic growth and transformation.

Focusing on renewable energy, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and food security, Danantara aims to allocate significant capital in both public and private markets. Approximately half of the investments are earmarked for public markets, primarily in Indonesia, with exploratory interests in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.

In a bid to enhance its credibility and governance standards, Danantara has secured a BBB credit rating, aligning with Indonesia's sovereign rating. The fund has already formed partnerships worth $45 billion globally, reinforcing its stature and commitment to reducing trust deficits in large Indonesian institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

