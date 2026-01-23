In a diplomatic effort to resolve ongoing tensions, Russia will engage in security talks with the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The discussions are critical, yet Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov emphasized the necessity of settling territorial disputes in order to achieve durable peace.

The security talks, led by Russian Admiral Igor Kostyukov, come in the wake of substantive but unresolved discussions between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. representatives, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Russia has stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions while maintaining its military objectives.

As Ukraine experiences a harsh winter and significant power outages, the prospect of peace hinges on key issues like Ukraine's NATO aspirations and territorial concessions. Ushakov acknowledged the American effort to facilitate talks, hoping it symbolizes progress towards ending the conflict.

