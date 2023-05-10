Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Biden, Mexican president discuss border security before Title 42 end

(Removes superfluous word 'at' in first paragraph) WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday discussed border security measures as they prepare for a potential migrant wave when a key U.S. border policy ends this week, the White House said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 02:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 02:53 IST
UPDATE 2-Biden, Mexican president discuss border security before Title 42 end

(Removes superfluous word 'at' in first paragraph) WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) -

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday discussed border security measures as they prepare for a potential migrant wave when a key U.S. border policy ends this week, the White House said. The Biden administration and Texas state authorities are sending reinforcements to the U.S.-Mexico border to prepare for a possible increase in immigration when COVID-19 restrictions known as Title 42 are end on Thursday.

The order, in place since 2020, allows U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrants to Mexico without giving them the chance to seek U.S. asylum. The policy shift is expected to lead to a rise in border arrivals. In a phone call on Tuesday, Biden and Lopez Obrador "discussed continued close coordination between border authorities and strong enforcement measures," the White House said in a statement.

They discussed the urgency of reducing crowding in northern Mexico, and affirmed their commitment to address the root causes of migration from Central America, the statement said. Lopez Obrador said on Twitter they had discussed their commitment to work together on migration, as well as drugs and arms trafficking.

They also discussed "cooperation in caring for the continent's poorest," Lopez Obrador added. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Jarrett Renshaw, Rami Ayyub and Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023