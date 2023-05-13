Left Menu

Telangana govt to celebrate state's Formation Day on a grand scale

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 23:28 IST
The Telangana government on Saturday decided to celebrate the state's Formation Day on a grand scale for 21 days beginning June 2.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided that the ''historic'' occasion of Telangana entering into the 10th year of its existence should be celebrated in a splendid manner, according to an official release.

The state of Telangana, which became a reality after a long struggle, is making great progress now, he said.

Rao held a meeting with officials here on the Formation Day celebrations.

The celebrations will begin on June 2 with Rao attending an event in the newly built secretariat here. State ministers will attend such inaugural functions in district headquarters on the day.

During the 21-day period, a ''Martyrs Day'' will be observed to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood.

During the celebrations, each government department would showcase the progress achieved by it by screening documentaries on a designated day.

The progress made in drinking water supply and irrigation would be showcased on ''water day''. Similarly, the success of electricity department would be presented on ''power day''. The long struggle for Telangana statehood would be showcased through a documentary film.

The Golconda fort here and other historical structures would be tastefully decorated on the occasion, according to the statement.

Separately, the chief minister decided to inaugurate the ''Brahmin Parishad Bhavan'' meant for propagation of devotional thought and spirituality on May 31.

