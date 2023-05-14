MCOCA invoked against 2 chain snatchers in Mumbai
The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA against two persons involved in chain snatching in Malad area here, an official said.The main accused has at least 18 offences registered against him at Pant Nagar, Andheri, Jogeshwari and other police stations here, he said.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two persons involved in chain snatching in Malad area here, an official said.
The main accused has at least 18 offences registered against him at Pant Nagar, Andheri, Jogeshwari and other police stations here, he said. On April 7, one of the two accused allegedly snatched the chain of a woman who went to a temple. The duo then fled in a car, the official said. During investigation into the incident, the police seized the car used in the crime and also the stolen jewellery, he said. The police also found involvement of the accused persons in serious crime cases over the past several years, following which sections of the MCOCA were invoked against them, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Property registration in Mumbai falls 10 pc in Apr to 10,514 units; stamp duty collection at 10-yr high
Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested
Mumbai: 25% fare concession on Metro 2A and 7 for senior citizens, divyang persons and students from May 1
206 people arrested in Mumbai police's anti-drugs drive in five days
Mumbai: Woman shot dead during quarrel with neighbour in Mankhurd