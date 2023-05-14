Left Menu

MCOCA invoked against 2 chain snatchers in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA against two persons involved in chain snatching in Malad area here, an official said.The main accused has at least 18 offences registered against him at Pant Nagar, Andheri, Jogeshwari and other police stations here, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 09:17 IST
MCOCA invoked against 2 chain snatchers in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two persons involved in chain snatching in Malad area here, an official said.

The main accused has at least 18 offences registered against him at Pant Nagar, Andheri, Jogeshwari and other police stations here, he said. On April 7, one of the two accused allegedly snatched the chain of a woman who went to a temple. The duo then fled in a car, the official said. During investigation into the incident, the police seized the car used in the crime and also the stolen jewellery, he said. The police also found involvement of the accused persons in serious crime cases over the past several years, following which sections of the MCOCA were invoked against them, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023