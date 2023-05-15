U.S. sees more indications of Russia, Iran defense cooperation -White House
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:17 IST
The United States is seeing more indications that Russia and Iran are expanding an unprecedented defense partnership that will help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine as well as pose a threat to Iran's neighbors, the White House said on Monday.
As part of the cooperation, Iran is providing Russia with one-way attack drones, including more than 400 since august, national security adviser John Kirby said at a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement