IPS officer posted in CRPF dies due to suspected heart failure

A 49-year-old IPS officer working in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died on Monday due to suspected heart failure, officials said.

Deepak Ratan, a 1997-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was posted as the Inspector General (Northern sector) in Delhi.

He passed away due to suspected heart failure, the officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police paid tributes to the officer on social media.

''With profound sorrow we inform about the shocking demise of Sri Deepak Ratan, an illustrious officer of UP cadre of 1997 batch. Presently he was on deputation as IG @crpfindia in New Delhi.

''Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & friends. Rest in peace,'' the Uttar Pradesh Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Ratan also served as the Inspector General for VIP security and administration in the CRPF -- the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel.

An engineering graduate, the officer hailed from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and had won a police gallantry medal (PMG) and various other service awards.

He worked in various capacities in his cadre state of Uttar Pradesh, including as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur.

His last rites are expected to be held on Tuesday, the officials said.

Ratan is survived by his wife, who is an IAS officer, and two children.

