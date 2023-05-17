Left Menu

Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested

A member of an auto-lifter gang who has fraudulently changed the engine and chassis numbers of around 4,000 stolen vehicles for over a decade, was arrested from northwest Delhis Samaypur Badli, police said on Wednesday. Singh said the accused was involved in this activity for the last 10 years and has changed the chassis and engine numbers of around 3,000 to 4,000 stolen vehicles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:12 IST
Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A member of an auto-lifter gang who has fraudulently changed the engine and chassis numbers of around 4,000 stolen vehicles for over a decade, was arrested from northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli, police said on Wednesday. The gang has close connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldy Brar syndicate, they said. The accused has been identified as Shameem, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to police, the arrest of wanted criminal, Kamal, in April led to the whereabouts of Shameem. Kamal told police that he, along with his associates, had made more than 800 fake driving licenses and forged registration certificates of vehicles. It was revealed that Shameem had the expertise in changing engine and chassis numbers of vehicles, a senior police officer said. ''Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaipur Badli and the accused was nabbed on May 12. A loaded pistol was seized from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said. The vehicle theft syndicate used to hand over the stolen vehicles to Shameem to alter their original chassis and engine numbers, he said. Singh said the accused was involved in this activity for the last 10 years and has changed the chassis and engine numbers of around 3,000 to 4,000 stolen vehicles. Such vehicles with fake registration certificates were sold to criminals in the Delhi-NCR region, he said. In July 2022, the Haryana Police had arrested six members of the gang, including its leader Manoj Bakkarwala. Shameem had managed to escape and was absconding, police said. One Chirag, who was also arrested by the Haryana Police, is the brother of Tinu Bhiwani, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, they said. Shameem has been associated with many auto lifting syndicates, including the gangs of Nawab Meerut, Manoj Bakkarwala and Mehtab, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023