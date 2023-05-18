SC upholds validity of Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ''Jallikattu'' in the state.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, which delivered a unanimous verdict, also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.
''Jallikattu'', also known ''eruthazhuvuthal'', is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.
The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing ''Jallikattu'' and bullock-cart races.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Tribals of Bordhapada village walk 2 km to fetch water
France's Constitutional Council rejects bid for pension referendum
French constitutional body rejects pension referendum call
Sharad Pawar's resignation a disturbance in politics of Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut
'The Kerala Story' should be made tax-free in Maharashtra: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane