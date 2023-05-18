Left Menu

SC upholds validity of Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ''Jallikattu'' in the state.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, which delivered a unanimous verdict, also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.

''Jallikattu'', also known ''eruthazhuvuthal'', is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing ''Jallikattu'' and bullock-cart races.

