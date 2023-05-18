Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court lets Twitter off hook in terrorism lawsuit over Istanbul massacre

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:56 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to clear a path for victims of attacks by militant organizations to hold social media companies liable under a federal anti-terrorism law for failing to prevent the groups from using their platforms, handing a victory to Twitter Inc.

The justices, in a unanimous decision, reversed a lower court's ruling that had revived a lawsuit against Twitter by the American relatives of Nawras Alassaf, a Jordanian man killed in a 2017 attack during New Year's celebration in a Istanbul nightclub claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

