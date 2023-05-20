PM Modi, French President Macron discuss entire gamut of bilateral strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had an excellent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed several issues aimed at further deepening the India-France strategic ties in various key sectors like trade and defence.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima, weeks before Modi's visit to Paris.

''Excellent meeting with President@EmmanuelMacron. We had the opportunity to discuss several issues aimed at further deepening of India-France ties including trade, culture and more,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

During their talks, they also discussed Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit to France on July 14 for Bastille Day.

''PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. The leaders took stock of the entire gamut of India-France bilateral relations,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The leaders reviewed with satisfaction the progress in their Strategic Partnership in various areas, including cooperation in trade & economic spheres; civil aviation; renewables; culture; co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector; as well as civil nuclear cooperation. They agreed to expand the partnership to newer domains, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister thanked President Macron for France's support for India's G20 Presidency. The leaders exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges, it said.

Prime Minister thanked President Macron for the invite as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day on July 14, 2023, it added.

''Further momentum to - Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Leaders discussed PM's forthcoming visit to France for Bastille Day and took stock of the progress in the India-France Strategic Partnership,'' the MEA tweeted.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Modi has accepted French President Macron's invitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)