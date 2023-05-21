Canada's Trudeau: We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes
Canada will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday, adding he conveyed that support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a meeting in Japan.
Trudeau made the comment at a press conference in Hiroshima as members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations wrap up a three-day summit.
Canada would also continue to train Ukrainian military as it has been doing since 2015, he said.
