Rajasthan: Rs 2.31 crore in cash, 1 kg gold found in govt office almirah, official arrested

A joint director of the Department of Information Technology was arrested after Rs 2.31 crore in cash and gold weighing one kilogram were recovered from a locked almirah in the basement of his office building here, an official said on Sunday.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) produced the officer, Ved Prakash Yadav, in a court which sent him to three-day police remand, a spokesperson said.

On Friday night, when personnel engaged in digitisation of office files opened the almirah in the basement of Yojana Bhawan, they found a trolley suitcase containing Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes. The notes, when counted, totalled more than Rs 2.31 crore.

''After questioning about 50 employees and scanning CCTV footage of a month-long period, we found footage of the accused putting a bag inside the almirah,'' Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

He said that during the interrogation, Yadav confessed to having taken this amount as bribe from different people. Instead of taking it home, he kept it in office.

The police also searched his Ambabari residence and seized several documents.

He was handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation, the official said.

The ACB started its investigation after registering an FIR against Yadav.

Yadav was recruited as a programmer and was the store incharge of DoIT for the past 20 years. He became a joint director in 2019-20.

It was alleged that Yadav took bribe from companies that supplied CCTV cameras, computers and LED screens to government departments, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)