Seven deputy commissioners among 39 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

Seven deputy commissioners were among 39 IAS officers transferred on Sunday in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Punjab, according to an official order.

IAS officer Vineet Kumar has been posted as deputy commissioner of Faridkot, replacing Ruhee Dugg, who has been transferred to Muktsar, the order stated.

Baldeep Kaur will take over from Rishi Pal Singh as deputy commissioner of Tarn Taran. Singh will take charge as deputy commissioner in Mansa.

Vishesh Sarangal has been posted as deputy commissioner in Jalandhar while Amit Talwar will take over in Amritsar. Karnail Singh has been posted as the Kapurthala deputy commissioner, the order stated.

Among the senior officers transferred, Seema Jain, the additional chief secretary of technical education and industrial training has been given additional charge of school education. KAP Sinha, the additional chief secretary of revenue and rehabilitation, has been given additional charge of agriculture and farmers' welfare and soil and water conservation.

Anurag Verma, the additional chief secretary of home affairs, will take additional charges in industries and commerce, information technology and investment promotion.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Jaspreet Talwar has been given additional charge of employment generation and training while Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary of NRI affairs.

Sumer Singh Gurjar has been given charge of principal secretary for removal of grievances while Ajoy Sharma will be local government secretary.

Alaknanda Dayal has been posted as secretary for revenue and rehabilitation while Gagandip Singh Brar will take over as secretary for freedom fighters.

Tanu Kashyap will be the home affairs secretary while DS Mangat has been posted as commissioner of the Ferozepur division.

Besides, 24 Punjab Civil Services officers and one IFS officer were also transferred.

