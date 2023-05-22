Left Menu

Case against 2 house owners in Palghar for power theft worth Rs 22.42 lakh

Based on the MSEDCLs complaint, the Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the two house owners under provisions of the Electricity Act, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 09:28 IST
Case against 2 house owners in Palghar for power theft worth Rs 22.42 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a man and his son who own a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing power and causing a loss of Rs 22.42 lakh to the state electricity distribution company, an official said on Monday.

A flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) conducted raids in a residential locality at Sandor in Vasai area in March-end this year and found power meters tampered in the row house the accused, an official from Vasai police station said.

The MSEDCL officials found a theft 97,686 units of power between March 2011 and March 2023, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 22,42,869 to the power company, it said in a complaint. Based on the MSEDCL's complaint, the Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the two house owners under provisions of the Electricity Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023