Case against 2 house owners in Palghar for power theft worth Rs 22.42 lakh
Based on the MSEDCLs complaint, the Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the two house owners under provisions of the Electricity Act, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Police have registered a case against a man and his son who own a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing power and causing a loss of Rs 22.42 lakh to the state electricity distribution company, an official said on Monday.
A flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) conducted raids in a residential locality at Sandor in Vasai area in March-end this year and found power meters tampered in the row house the accused, an official from Vasai police station said.
The MSEDCL officials found a theft 97,686 units of power between March 2011 and March 2023, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 22,42,869 to the power company, it said in a complaint. Based on the MSEDCL's complaint, the Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the two house owners under provisions of the Electricity Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's
- Sandor
- Vasai
- Palghar
ALSO READ
Five workers die while cleaning septic tank in Maharashtra's Parbhani district
Maharashtra's Nashik jail use drones to prevent fights among inmates
15 passengers rescued after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Thane
Five killed, three injured in SUV-tractor collision in western Maharashtra's Sangli district: Police.